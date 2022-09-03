Uniswap (UNI) Market Cap Achieves $4.70 Billion

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. In the last seven days, Uniswap has traded 4.2% higher against the dollar. Uniswap has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion and approximately $73.60 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Uniswap coin can now be purchased for approximately $6.30 or 0.00031824 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Uniswap alerts:

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004647 BTC.

MM Optimizer (Cronos) (MMO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003966 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001347 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Uniswap Profile

Uniswap (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 7th, 2017. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 745,861,024 coins. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/Uniswap. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap is a protocol for exchanging ERC-20 tokens on Ethereum. It eliminates trusted intermediaries and unnecessary forms of rent extraction, allowing for fast, efficient trading. Where it makes tradeoffs decentralization, censorship resistance, and security are prioritized. Uniswap is open-source software licensed under GPL. The introduction of UNI (ERC-20) on September 16th, 2020 enables shared community ownership and a vibrant, diverse, and dedicated governance system, which will actively guide the protocol towards the future. 1 billion UNI have been minted at genesis and will become accessible over the course of 4 years. A perpetual inflation rate of 2% per year will start after 4 years, ensuring continued participation and contribution to Uniswap at the expense of passive UNI holders. Uniswap has embraced the tenets of neutrality and trust minimization: it is crucial that governance is constrained to where it is strictly necessary. With this in mind, the Uniswap governance framework is limited to contributing to both protocol development and usage as well as the development of the broader Uniswap ecosystem. In doing so, UNI officially enshrines Uniswap as publicly-owned and self-sustainable infrastructure while continuing to carefully protect its indestructible and autonomous qualities. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Uniswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uniswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.