Unite Group (LON:UTG) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Unite Group (LON:UTG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,350 ($16.31) price target on the stock.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on UTG. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Unite Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 1,220 ($14.74) price target on shares of Unite Group in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,253.33 ($15.14).
Unite Group Trading Up 3.9 %
LON UTG opened at GBX 1,072 ($12.95) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,121.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,103.19. Unite Group has a 12 month low of GBX 934.80 ($11.30) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,250 ($15.10). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.04, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 758.82.
Unite Group Cuts Dividend
Unite Group Company Profile
Unite Students is the UK's largest owner, manager and developer of purpose-built student accommodation serving the country's world-leading Higher Education sector. Following our successful £1.4bn acquisition of Liberty Living's UK assets in November 2019, we now provide homes to 76,000 students across 177 properties in 27 leading university towns and cities.
See Also
- Could Snap Stock Rebound As Management Restructures?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/29 – 9/2
- Hormel Looks Cheap At These Levels
- Lululemon Set To Soar Into September
- Could Nike Stock be Oversold, but Still Overvalued?
Receive News & Ratings for Unite Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unite Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.