United Maritime Capital LLC Takes $487,000 Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

United Maritime Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 175 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.3% of United Maritime Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. NS Partners Ltd purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Greenspring Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 76.6% during the 1st quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC now owns 491 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. 1.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,346,575.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total value of $47,666.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,346,575.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 33 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,348.39, for a total transaction of $77,496.87. Following the sale, the director now owns 78 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,174.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,069 shares of company stock worth $15,642,495 over the last quarter. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $155.50 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Alphabet from $153.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Citigroup cut their price target on Alphabet from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $187.50 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.36.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $107.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $114.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.88. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.88 and a fifty-two week high of $151.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.81.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The company had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $27.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

