Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Separately, Raymond James cut their target price on Univest Financial from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

Shares of Univest Financial stock opened at $24.65 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $729.47 million, a P/E ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.89. Univest Financial has a 1-year low of $24.26 and a 1-year high of $31.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.57%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UVSP. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Univest Financial by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 40,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 8,442 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Univest Financial by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 61,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 6,902 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Univest Financial by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 22,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 6,528 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Univest Financial by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 182,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,459,000 after purchasing an additional 12,643 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Univest Financial by 129.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 10,411 shares during the period. 72.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment provides a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

