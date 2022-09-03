Unlock Protocol Trading Down 13.3% This Week (UDT)

Unlock Protocol (UDT) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. During the last seven days, Unlock Protocol has traded 13.3% lower against the dollar. Unlock Protocol has a market cap of $496,885.31 and approximately $19,509.00 worth of Unlock Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unlock Protocol coin can now be bought for about $11.10 or 0.00051847 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005065 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19,744.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004453 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005177 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005064 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002590 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.10 or 0.00132169 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00034451 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022286 BTC.

Unlock Protocol (UDT) is a coin. It launched on November 25th, 2020. Unlock Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,497 coins and its circulating supply is 44,778 coins. Unlock Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UnlockProtocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “Unlock is a protocol for memberships which lets creators monetize their work, on their own terms, without having to rely on 3rd party applications or platform.”

