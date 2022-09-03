UnMarshal Hits Market Capitalization of $447,332.60 (MARSH)

UnMarshal (MARSH) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. Over the last week, UnMarshal has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar. One UnMarshal coin can currently be purchased for $0.0630 or 0.00000316 BTC on major exchanges. UnMarshal has a market cap of $447,332.60 and $379,624.00 worth of UnMarshal was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 80.7% against the dollar and now trades at $312.36 or 0.01567985 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005020 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001651 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002286 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.52 or 0.00830892 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00015710 BTC.
About UnMarshal
UnMarshal’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,096,098 coins. UnMarshal’s official Twitter account is @unmarshal.
UnMarshal Coin Trading
