Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

UE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Urban Edge Properties from $14.25 to $15.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Compass Point lowered their price target on shares of Urban Edge Properties from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Urban Edge Properties Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:UE opened at $15.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 1.52. Urban Edge Properties has a 1-year low of $14.22 and a 1-year high of $19.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.33.

Urban Edge Properties Announces Dividend

Urban Edge Properties ( NYSE:UE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.18). Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 21.07%. The firm had revenue of $97.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.89 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Urban Edge Properties’s payout ratio is 82.05%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Urban Edge Properties

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 239.6% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Urban Edge Properties during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 159.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 26,083.3% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,130 shares in the last quarter. 96.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Urban Edge Properties Company Profile

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Featured Stories

