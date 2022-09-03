USD Coin (USDC) Market Cap Reaches $51.87 Billion

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. During the last seven days, USD Coin has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. USD Coin has a market capitalization of $51.87 billion and $4.58 billion worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USD Coin coin can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00005047 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001272 BTC.
- Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000197 BTC.
- DogyRace (DOR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000022 BTC.
- DoragonLand (DOR) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Altera (AEN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000489 BTC.
USD Coin Profile
USD Coin is a coin. It launched on October 31st, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 51,864,138,004 coins. USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for USD Coin is www.centre.io/usdc. The official message board for USD Coin is medium.com/centre-blog.
USD Coin Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USD Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USD Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
