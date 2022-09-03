USDEX (USDEX) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $407,669.95

USDEX (USDEX) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. USDEX has a total market cap of $407,669.95 and approximately $766,738.00 worth of USDEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDEX coin can now be bought for about $1.07 or 0.00005428 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, USDEX has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005061 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,765.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004458 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005172 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005058 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002587 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.12 or 0.00132143 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00034460 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022262 BTC.

USDEX Profile

USDEX (CRYPTO:USDEX) is a coin.

Buying and Selling USDEX

According to CryptoCompare, “USDEX is a stablecoin, a tokenized US dollar made available by innovator eToro. Like other stablecoins, USDEX bridges the gap between traditional fiat currencies and cryptocurrencies, taking the features of both and creating something new with the advantages of each. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

