USDJ Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.03 Million (USDJ)

USDJ (USDJ) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. USDJ has a market cap of $14.89 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USDJ coin can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00005057 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, USDJ has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About USDJ

USDJ’s launch date was April 3rd, 2020. USDJ’s total supply is 14,848,772 coins. USDJ’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST. The official website for USDJ is just.network.

Buying and Selling USDJ

According to CryptoCompare, “USDJ is a stablecoin of TRON. It’s generated through decentralized smart contracts on the TRON network. Anyone can pledge TRX as collateral to generate USDJ. USDJ enters into free circulation as any other cryptocurrency does once generated. It is pegged to the US dollar through Collateralized Debt Positions (CDPs), and also has autonomous feedback mechanisms. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDJ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDJ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDJ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

