USDX [Kava] Price Hits $0.95 on Exchanges (USDX)

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. USDX [Kava] has a total market capitalization of $106.41 million and approximately $266,006.00 worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, USDX [Kava] has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar. One USDX [Kava] coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.95 or 0.00004821 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get USDX [Kava] alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,781.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.88 or 0.00595923 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.49 or 0.00265331 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00061902 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001121 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000060 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00013799 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002539 BTC.

About USDX [Kava]

USDX [Kava] (USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 27th, 2018. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 107,526,703 coins and its circulating supply is 111,567,264 coins. USDX [Kava]’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. USDX [Kava]’s official website is kava.io. USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet.

USDX [Kava] Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Kava] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX [Kava] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDX [Kava] using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for USDX [Kava] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDX [Kava] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.