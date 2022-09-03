USDX [Lighthouse] 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $70.00 (USDX)

USDX [Lighthouse] (USDX) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 2nd. USDX [Lighthouse] has a market capitalization of $74,049.80 and $70.00 worth of USDX [Lighthouse] was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, USDX [Lighthouse] has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. One USDX [Lighthouse] coin can now be bought for $0.0196 or 0.00000098 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,933.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.75 or 0.00585674 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.85 or 0.00265131 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.70 or 0.00063698 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004781 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001112 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000060 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00013621 BTC.

USDX [Lighthouse] Profile

USDX [Lighthouse] is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 27th, 2018. USDX [Lighthouse]’s total supply is 3,772,661 coins. USDX [Lighthouse]’s official website is usdx.cash. USDX [Lighthouse]’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet. USDX [Lighthouse]’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet.

Buying and Selling USDX [Lighthouse]

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Lighthouse] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDX [Lighthouse] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDX [Lighthouse] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

