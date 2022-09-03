USDX [Lighthouse] 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $70.00 (USDX)

USDX [Lighthouse] (USDX) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 2nd. USDX [Lighthouse] has a market capitalization of $74,049.80 and $70.00 worth of USDX [Lighthouse] was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, USDX [Lighthouse] has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. One USDX [Lighthouse] coin can now be bought for $0.0196 or 0.00000098 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,933.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.75 or 0.00585674 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.85 or 0.00265131 BTC.
- Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.70 or 0.00063698 BTC.
- USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004781 BTC.
- Ultra (UOS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001719 BTC.
- Steem (STEEM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001112 BTC.
- Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000060 BTC.
- BlueArk (BRK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00013621 BTC.
USDX [Lighthouse] Profile
USDX [Lighthouse] is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 27th, 2018. USDX [Lighthouse]’s total supply is 3,772,661 coins. USDX [Lighthouse]’s official website is usdx.cash. USDX [Lighthouse]’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet. USDX [Lighthouse]’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet.
Buying and Selling USDX [Lighthouse]
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Lighthouse] directly using U.S. dollars.
