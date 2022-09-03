USDX [Lighthouse] Price Reaches $0.0196 on Top Exchanges (USDX)

USDX [Lighthouse] (USDX) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. Over the last week, USDX [Lighthouse] has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar. One USDX [Lighthouse] coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0196 or 0.00000099 BTC on exchanges. USDX [Lighthouse] has a total market cap of $73,953.48 and $70.00 worth of USDX [Lighthouse] was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,823.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $117.68 or 0.00593639 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.56 or 0.00265140 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00063312 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001776 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004795 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001121 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000060 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00013697 BTC.

About USDX [Lighthouse]

USDX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 27th, 2018. USDX [Lighthouse]’s total supply is 3,772,661 coins. USDX [Lighthouse]’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet. USDX [Lighthouse]’s official website is usdx.cash. USDX [Lighthouse]’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet.

Buying and Selling USDX [Lighthouse]

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Lighthouse] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDX [Lighthouse] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDX [Lighthouse] using one of the exchanges listed above.

