USDX [Lighthouse] Price Reaches $0.0196 on Top Exchanges (USDX)

USDX [Lighthouse] (USDX) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. Over the last week, USDX [Lighthouse] has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar. One USDX [Lighthouse] coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0196 or 0.00000099 BTC on exchanges. USDX [Lighthouse] has a total market cap of $73,953.48 and $70.00 worth of USDX [Lighthouse] was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,823.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $117.68 or 0.00593639 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.56 or 0.00265140 BTC.
- Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00063312 BTC.
- Ultra (UOS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001776 BTC.
- USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004795 BTC.
- Steem (STEEM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001121 BTC.
- Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000060 BTC.
- BlueArk (BRK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00013697 BTC.
About USDX [Lighthouse]
USDX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 27th, 2018. USDX [Lighthouse]’s total supply is 3,772,661 coins. USDX [Lighthouse]’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet. USDX [Lighthouse]’s official website is usdx.cash. USDX [Lighthouse]’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet.
Buying and Selling USDX [Lighthouse]
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Lighthouse] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDX [Lighthouse] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDX [Lighthouse] using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for USDX [Lighthouse] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDX [Lighthouse] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.