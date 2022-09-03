Vabble (VAB) Market Cap Achieves $1.46 Million

Vabble (VAB) traded up 30.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 3rd. One Vabble coin can now be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Vabble has traded up 17.9% against the U.S. dollar. Vabble has a market capitalization of $1.46 million and $290,260.00 worth of Vabble was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Vabble Coin Profile

Vabble is a coin. Vabble’s total supply is 1,456,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 942,060,000 coins. The Reddit community for Vabble is https://reddit.com/r/Vabble. Vabble’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Vabble Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vabble aims to bridge the gap between communities and SVOD along with delivering a digital cinema experience right through a user's device. Hosting libraries of films, documentaries, series and showtime streams. A system built for freedom of speech, and counter-censorship. Designed to redefine the standard revenue sharing models with its own cryptocurrency $VAB. Telegram | Discord | Medium “

