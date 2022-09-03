Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Shares Gap Down to $18.59

Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $18.59, but opened at $16.50. Valneva shares last traded at $16.50, with a volume of 100 shares.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VALN. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Valneva from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Valneva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valneva presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.35.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Valneva in the fourth quarter worth about $3,369,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Valneva in the first quarter worth about $858,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valneva by 85.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 7,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Valneva in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 16.39% of the company’s stock.

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; and VLA2001, a vaccine candidate against SARS-CoV-2.

