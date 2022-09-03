Value Liquidity (VALUE) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.40 Million

Value Liquidity (VALUE) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 3rd. One Value Liquidity coin can now be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00001137 BTC on popular exchanges. Value Liquidity has a market capitalization of $1.40 million and approximately $1.01 million worth of Value Liquidity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Value Liquidity has traded 13.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005048 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,810.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004458 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005160 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005049 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002582 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.19 or 0.00132218 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00034503 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022212 BTC.

About Value Liquidity

Value Liquidity is a coin. Its launch date was September 15th, 2020. The official website for Value Liquidity is yfv.finance. Value Liquidity’s official message board is medium.com/@yfv.finance. Value Liquidity’s official Twitter account is @value_defi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Value Liquidity Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VALUE will have the same price and governance powers as YFV, but VALUE will allow the YFValue protocol to evolve. Please read VIP 5 for further info. To smooth liquidity and transition, YFV and VALUE will co-exist for a time. Eventually, the community will vote for the complete transition from YFV to VALUE through Value DAO. YFV transitioned and was swapped to VALUE, please visit the announcement for more information. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Value Liquidity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Value Liquidity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Value Liquidity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

