Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:VCLT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $78.08

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:VCLT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $78.08 and last traded at $78.14, with a volume of 9721 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $80.32.
Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund Price Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.30.
Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27.
About Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund
Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund (VCLT)
