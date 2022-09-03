Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:VCLT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $78.08

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:VCLT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $78.08 and last traded at $78.14, with a volume of 9721 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $80.32.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.30.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

