Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) Shares Acquired by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,938 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 646 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 133.6% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 31,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after purchasing an additional 18,112 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,069,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 12.4% in the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $296,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA MGV opened at $97.38 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $92.80 and a twelve month high of $109.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.18.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

