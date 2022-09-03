Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Acquired by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 362,305 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,952 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $28,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $47,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $76.24 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $75.65 and a 12-month high of $82.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.40.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

