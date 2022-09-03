Vanilla Network (VNLA) Price Hits $1.28 on Top Exchanges

Vanilla Network (VNLA) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. During the last week, Vanilla Network has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Vanilla Network has a total market cap of $725,161.53 and $1,121.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vanilla Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.28 or 0.00006483 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005071 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $154.11 or 0.00781378 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002431 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001668 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.55 or 0.00839371 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00015516 BTC.
Vanilla Network Profile
Vanilla Network’s total supply is 799,909 coins and its circulating supply is 567,165 coins. Vanilla Network’s official Twitter account is @VanillaNetwork1. The Reddit community for Vanilla Network is https://reddit.com/r/vanillatoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Vanilla Network is medium.com/@mar_one1. The official website for Vanilla Network is vanilla.network.
Buying and Selling Vanilla Network
