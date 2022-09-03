Vanity Price Down 20.9% Over Last Week (VNY)

Vanity (VNY) traded 27.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 3rd. During the last seven days, Vanity has traded 20.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Vanity has a total market capitalization of $830,738.94 and $12,890.00 worth of Vanity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vanity coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005065 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 33.7% against the dollar and now trades at $154.13 or 0.00780620 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002431 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001669 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.55 or 0.00838425 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00015596 BTC.

Vanity Coin Profile

Vanity’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,849,132,095 coins. Vanity’s official Twitter account is @vanitytoken.

Buying and Selling Vanity

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vanity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vanity using one of the exchanges listed above.

