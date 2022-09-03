VeChain Price Reaches $0.0240 on Exchanges (VET)

VeChain (VET) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. Over the last week, VeChain has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar. One VeChain coin can now be purchased for $0.0240 or 0.00000120 BTC on popular exchanges. VeChain has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion and $59.73 million worth of VeChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

VeChain Coin Profile

VeChain (CRYPTO:VET) is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the VeChainThor Authority hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2017. VeChain’s total supply is 85,985,041,177 coins and its circulating supply is 72,511,146,418 coins. VeChain’s official website is www.vechain.org. The Reddit community for VeChain is /r/vechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VeChain’s official Twitter account is @Vechain1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

VeChain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VeChain’s Blockchain-as-a-Service (“BaaS”) platform is called ToolChain. ToolChain is a comprehensive blockchain platform offering diverse services including: product lifecycle management, supply chain process control, data deposit, data certification, and process certification. With ToolChain, any sized business can utilize blockchain technology to further enhance brand perception and value as well as to expand into new business models. “

