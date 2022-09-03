Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) PT Lowered to $225.00

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 32.38% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on VEEV. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Veeva Systems from $270.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $215.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.20.

Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $169.97 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $212.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.14. Veeva Systems has a 52-week low of $152.04 and a 52-week high of $327.78. The stock has a market cap of $26.32 billion, a PE ratio of 66.92, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.73.

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $534.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.70 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Analysts predict that Veeva Systems will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total transaction of $1,893,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,360,161.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total transaction of $1,893,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 118,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,360,161.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total value of $1,000,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 113,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,626,193.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 9.4% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 86,990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,481,000 after acquiring an additional 25,702 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 102.3% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 8.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 102,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,772,000 after purchasing an additional 7,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

