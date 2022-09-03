Velas (VLX) Price Hits $0.0395 on Top Exchanges

Velas (VLX) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. During the last week, Velas has traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Velas has a total market cap of $92.73 million and $2.14 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Velas coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0395 or 0.00000200 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Velas Profile

VLX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,346,559,969 coins. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas. The official message board for Velas is www.velas.com/news.html. The official website for Velas is www.velas.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Buying and Selling Velas

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

