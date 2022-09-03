Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX) Shares Gap Up to $20.40

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $20.40, but opened at $21.11. Ventyx Biosciences shares last traded at $20.84, with a volume of 28 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Ventyx Biosciences from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Ventyx Biosciences from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Ventyx Biosciences from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Ventyx Biosciences from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ventyx Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.38.

Ventyx Biosciences Trading Down 0.9 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.84.

Ventyx Biosciences ( NASDAQ:VTYX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.06. Research analysts predict that Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 152.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ventyx Biosciences by 3.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Ventyx Biosciences by 57.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 4,391 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ventyx Biosciences by 102.3% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 5,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Ventyx Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 68.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates for inflammatory diseases and autoimmune disorders. The company's lead product candidate is VTX958, a tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor that is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of immune-mediated diseases, such as psoriasis, inflammatory bowel disease, psoriatic arthritis, Crohn's disease, and lupus.

