Venus (XVS) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.36 Million

Venus (XVS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. One Venus coin can now be bought for about $4.83 or 0.00024467 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Venus has a total market capitalization of $58.76 million and approximately $1.36 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Venus has traded up 0.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,754.02 or 1.00107885 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.61 or 0.00063921 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005055 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001293 BTC.

Paycoin (PCI) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001614 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001717 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000054 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005047 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000051 BTC.

About Venus

XVS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 29,745,110 coins and its circulating supply is 12,170,524 coins. Venus’ official website is venus.io. Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Venus’ official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol.

Buying and Selling Venus

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol (“Venus”) is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain. Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Venus using one of the exchanges listed above.

