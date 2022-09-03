Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.20-$0.28 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $480.00 million-$490.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $497.56 million.

Vera Bradley Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of VRA stock opened at $3.49 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.94. Vera Bradley has a 52 week low of $3.39 and a 52 week high of $11.13. The company has a market cap of $109.79 million, a PE ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.81.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The textile maker reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). Vera Bradley had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The company had revenue of $130.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.51 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Vera Bradley will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VRA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Vera Bradley from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vera Bradley from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Vera Bradley from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Noble Financial began coverage on shares of Vera Bradley in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $8.00 target price for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Vera Bradley during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vera Bradley during the 2nd quarter worth $125,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in Vera Bradley by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 18,369 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 5,985 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vera Bradley during the 2nd quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.77% of the company’s stock.

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

