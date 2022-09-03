VeraOne 1-Day Volume Tops $19,510.00 (VRO)

VeraOne (VRO) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 3rd. One VeraOne coin can now be bought for about $54.80 or 0.00277832 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. VeraOne has a market capitalization of $9.46 million and approximately $19,510.00 worth of VeraOne was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, VeraOne has traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- SORA (XOR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00011873 BTC.
- Bankroll Vault (VLT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000754 BTC.
- Castweet (CTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000075 BTC.
- Bytus (BYTS) traded 47.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000166 BTC.
- Bone (BONE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000222 BTC.
VeraOne Profile
VeraOne is a coin. VeraOne’s total supply is 17,266,363,250,115 coins and its circulating supply is 172,664 coins. The official website for VeraOne is veraone.io. VeraOne’s official Twitter account is @VROstablecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling VeraOne
