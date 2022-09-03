Verasity Price Hits $0.0046 (VRA)

Verasity (VRA) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 3rd. Verasity has a total market capitalization of $48.04 million and $4.56 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verasity coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Verasity has traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000919 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000307 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002267 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002394 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00086244 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000041 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Verasity Coin Profile

Verasity is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 110,356,466,695 coins and its circulating supply is 10,343,094,362 coins. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it. Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method. “

Verasity Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

