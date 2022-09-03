Vertcoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $69,351.00 (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 3rd. Vertcoin has a total market cap of $10.40 million and approximately $69,351.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vertcoin coin can now be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000809 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Vertcoin has traded 8.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,803.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,555.34 or 0.07853768 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000317 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00026035 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.14 or 0.00162270 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.93 or 0.00302604 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.58 or 0.00780540 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $117.92 or 0.00595417 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001156 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

VTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 64,932,860 coins. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network. Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork. Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

