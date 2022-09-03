Vertical Research Upgrades Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) to Buy

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Vertical Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $225.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Vertical Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 36.40% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on VMC. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Vulcan Materials from $203.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials to $199.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.06.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

NYSE VMC opened at $164.95 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $159.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $21.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.81. Vulcan Materials has a 52-week low of $137.54 and a 52-week high of $213.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vulcan Materials

In other news, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.23, for a total value of $557,981.71. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,970 shares in the company, valued at $655,963.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vulcan Materials by 1.0% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 22,726 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,175,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter worth $385,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,947 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 0.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 136,804 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,138,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kepos Capital LP grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 7,620 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

About Vulcan Materials

(Get Rating)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.