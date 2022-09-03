Vesper Price Reaches $0.44 (VSP)

Vesper (VSP) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. Over the last week, Vesper has traded down 13.9% against the dollar. Vesper has a total market cap of $3.91 million and approximately $89,538.00 worth of Vesper was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vesper coin can currently be purchased for $0.44 or 0.00002242 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005043 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 48.2% against the dollar and now trades at $155.64 or 0.00784801 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002421 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001664 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.51 or 0.00834586 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00015553 BTC.
About Vesper
Vesper’s launch date was February 17th, 2021. Vesper’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,802,039 coins. Vesper’s official Twitter account is @VesperFi.
Buying and Selling Vesper
