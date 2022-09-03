VideoCoin (VID) Market Cap Reaches $31.57 Million

VideoCoin (VID) traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 2nd. VideoCoin has a total market capitalization of $31.57 million and approximately $287,320.00 worth of VideoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VideoCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000508 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, VideoCoin has traded 39.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aeternity (AE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0937 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Ã†ternity (AE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Dash Diamond (DASHD) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Vivid Labs (VID) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded down 50.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Pollen Coin (PCN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000874 BTC.

CheeseFry (CHEESE) traded 28.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001025 BTC.

Cheese (CHEESE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VideoCoin Coin Profile

VID uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 15th, 2017. VideoCoin’s total supply is 265,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 161,142,314 coins. The Reddit community for VideoCoin is https://reddit.com/r/VideoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for VideoCoin is medium.com/videocoin. The official website for VideoCoin is www.videocoin.io. VideoCoin’s official Twitter account is @videocoinhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling VideoCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “The VideoCoin is a decentralized video encoding, storage, and content distribution network. “

