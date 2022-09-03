VideoCoin (VID) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $287,320.00

VideoCoin (VID) traded down 8.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 3rd. One VideoCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000508 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. VideoCoin has a market capitalization of $31.57 million and $287,320.00 worth of VideoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, VideoCoin has traded down 39.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aeternity (AE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0937 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Dash Diamond (DASHD) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Vivid Labs (VID) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Pollen Coin (PCN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000893 BTC.

CheeseFry (CHEESE) traded down 28.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001025 BTC.

Cheese (CHEESE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About VideoCoin

VideoCoin uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 15th, 2017. VideoCoin’s total supply is 265,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 161,142,314 coins. VideoCoin’s official website is www.videocoin.io. VideoCoin’s official message board is medium.com/videocoin. The Reddit community for VideoCoin is https://reddit.com/r/VideoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VideoCoin’s official Twitter account is @videocoinhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

VideoCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The VideoCoin is a decentralized video encoding, storage, and content distribution network. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VideoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VideoCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VideoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

