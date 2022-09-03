VIDT Datalink (VIDT) Achieves Market Cap of $13.41 Million

VIDT Datalink (VIDT) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. Over the last week, VIDT Datalink has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar. One VIDT Datalink coin can currently be bought for $0.27 or 0.00001369 BTC on popular exchanges. VIDT Datalink has a market capitalization of $13.41 million and $2.81 million worth of VIDT Datalink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

VIDT Datalink Coin Profile

VIDT Datalink (CRYPTO:VIDT) is a coin. It launched on August 18th, 2018. VIDT Datalink’s total supply is 57,386,799 coins and its circulating supply is 49,428,303 coins. The Reddit community for VIDT Datalink is https://reddit.com/r/vidt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VIDT Datalink’s official message board is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6. The official website for VIDT Datalink is about.v-id.org. VIDT Datalink’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain.

VIDT Datalink Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “V-ID is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. V-ID claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation. VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDT Datalink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIDT Datalink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VIDT Datalink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

