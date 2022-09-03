VIDY (VIDY) Reaches One Day Volume of $148,362.00

VIDY (VIDY) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. One VIDY coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. VIDY has a total market cap of $1.25 million and $148,362.00 worth of VIDY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, VIDY has traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

VIDY Coin Profile

VIDY is a coin. It launched on July 5th, 2018. VIDY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,888,864,266 coins. The Reddit community for VIDY is /r/Vidy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for VIDY is medium.com/@vidycoin. VIDY’s official website is vidy.com. VIDY’s official Twitter account is @VidyCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling VIDY

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidy is the world's first decentralized ad network, powered by the ethereum blockchain. Vidy's ad platform allows advertisers to embed video ads directly into hyper-relevant website text, improving user experience, ad conversions, and publisher payments. With just a hold, users can reveal tiny hyper-relevant videos embedded in the text of any page on the web, unlocking a whole new dimension of the internet. All ads are placed with an NLP consensus protocol driven by miners. With a team of veteran engineers, industry-leading advisors, and world-class brand partners, Vidy is on it's way to reinventing online advertising, e-commerce, and entertainment.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIDY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VIDY using one of the exchanges listed above.

