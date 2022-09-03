Visionary Wealth Advisors Acquires New Stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS)

Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors owned 0.22% of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 413.8% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 419.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC purchased a new position in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Truadvice LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF during the 1st quarter worth $355,000.

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF stock opened at $36.49 on Friday. Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF has a 52 week low of $34.35 and a 52 week high of $41.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.189 per share. This is an increase from Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%.

