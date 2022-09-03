Visionary Wealth Advisors Buys 204 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Prologis were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,172,128,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Prologis by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,044,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,971,155,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127,777 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Prologis by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,855,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,888,582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343,792 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Prologis by 20.9% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,616,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $745,518,000 after buying an additional 797,105 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Prologis by 18,337.0% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 557,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,401,000 after buying an additional 554,878 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prologis alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PLD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research raised Prologis from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Prologis from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Prologis from $174.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Prologis from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prologis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.38.

Prologis Price Performance

PLD stock opened at $121.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.46 and a 1 year high of $174.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $127.01 and a 200 day moving average of $138.20. The company has a market cap of $90.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.87.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 75.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.20%.

About Prologis

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.