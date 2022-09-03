Visionary Wealth Advisors Grows Stock Position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ)

Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,403 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,539,000 after acquiring an additional 6,208 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 5,990 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 41,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 4,773 shares during the last quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership bought a new position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,527,000. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,963,000.

Get Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF alerts:

Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF stock opened at $30.39 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.78. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a 52 week low of $25.55 and a 52 week high of $56.92.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.