Visionary Wealth Advisors Has $8.72 Million Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,179 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $8,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 716,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,965,000 after acquiring an additional 134,735 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.2% during the first quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,726,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% in the first quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 22,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,902,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.7% in the first quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 43,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Finally, Biondo Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,474,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. 68.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $6,920,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,336,803. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

NYSE JNJ opened at $162.74 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $155.72 and a 1 year high of $186.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $427.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.19.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.14% and a net margin of 19.21%. The company had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.85 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on JNJ. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.89.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Further Reading

