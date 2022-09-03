Visionary Wealth Advisors Invests $244,000 in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 20,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 18,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Up 2.1 %

NYSEARCA:VDE opened at $112.94 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $104.70 and a 200-day moving average of $107.37. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $66.42 and a 52 week high of $130.35.

Vanguard Energy ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.