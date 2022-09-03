Visionary Wealth Advisors Invests $270,000 in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Visionary Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ATVI. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 275.5% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth $37,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth $38,000. 78.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on ATVI. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.05.

In other Activision Blizzard news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 10,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total transaction of $816,158.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,930,305.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI opened at $77.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $60.65 billion, a PE ratio of 32.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 6.18, a current ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.40 and a 52-week high of $86.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.86.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 24.57%. The business’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

