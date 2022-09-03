Visionary Wealth Advisors Takes $274,000 Position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 42,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 12,761 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $261,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 660,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,424,000 after buying an additional 78,285 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,171,000 after buying an additional 5,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH now owns 10,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Ally Financial Stock Down 0.3 %

Ally Financial stock opened at $32.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.66 and a 12-month high of $56.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.09 and its 200 day moving average is $39.51. The company has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of 4.71, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.33.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.14). Ally Financial had a net margin of 29.79% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 17.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ALLY shares. Compass Point cut their target price on shares of Ally Financial to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ally Financial to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $68.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Ally Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.64.

Ally Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.