Visionary Wealth Advisors Takes $282,000 Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 130.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 166,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,698,000 after buying an additional 94,567 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 491,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,383,000 after purchasing an additional 6,074 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter valued at $287,000. 64.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

W. P. Carey Price Performance

Shares of WPC opened at $83.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $16.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.44, a PEG ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.67. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.02 and a 52 week high of $89.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.86 and a 200-day moving average of $82.38.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $1.059 per share. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is presently 154.18%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WPC. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on W. P. Carey in a report on Monday, June 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on W. P. Carey from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Evercore ISI set a $89.00 target price on W. P. Carey in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, W. P. Carey has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.80.

W. P. Carey Profile

(Get Rating)

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.