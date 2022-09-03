Vox.Finance Trading Down 39% Over Last 7 Days (VOX)

Vox.Finance (VOX) traded 39.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 3rd. In the last week, Vox.Finance has traded down 39% against the dollar. One Vox.Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.93 or 0.00004672 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Vox.Finance has a market cap of $81,417.56 and $262.00 worth of Vox.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005050 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 98.2% against the dollar and now trades at $103.35 or 0.00521848 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001669 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002418 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.54 or 0.00835887 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00015445 BTC.
Vox.Finance Coin Profile
Vox.Finance’s total supply is 126,484 coins and its circulating supply is 88,002 coins. Vox.Finance’s official Twitter account is @RealVoxFinance. Vox.Finance’s official website is vox.finance.
Vox.Finance Coin Trading
