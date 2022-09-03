Voyager Token (VGX) Price Reaches $0.55 on Exchanges

Voyager Token (VGX) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 2nd. One Voyager Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.55 or 0.00002773 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Voyager Token has a market capitalization of $153.83 million and $37.42 million worth of Voyager Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Voyager Token has traded 20.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005022 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19,922.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004377 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005131 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005019 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002567 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.25 or 0.00131779 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00034552 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00085062 BTC.

About Voyager Token

Voyager Token (CRYPTO:VGX) is a coin. It launched on June 27th, 2017. Voyager Token’s total supply is 278,482,214 coins. The Reddit community for Voyager Token is https://reddit.com/r/Invest_Voyager. Voyager Token’s official website is www.ethos.io. Voyager Token’s official Twitter account is @investvoyager and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Voyager Token

According to CryptoCompare, “The Voyager Token (VGX) rewards users within the Voyager crypto broker ecosystem. VGX generates 5% interest when held in the Voyager app and will soon offer cash back rewards, and other exclusive features. VGX, formerly Ethos (ETHOS), can also be stored in its native wallet, the Ethos Universal Wallet. The Ethos Universal Wallet gives users the power to self custody 150+ crypto assets securely. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Voyager Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Voyager Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Voyager Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

