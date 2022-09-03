Vulcano (VULC) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $88,389.18

Vulcano (VULC) traded down 13.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 3rd. One Vulcano coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0110 or 0.00000050 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Vulcano has a market cap of $88,389.18 and $16,484.00 worth of Vulcano was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Vulcano has traded down 22.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

VIP Token (VIP) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SpaceChain (SPC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coinonat (CXT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Incube Chain (ICB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Dcoin Token (DT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000016 BTC.

CrazyMiner (PWR) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitspace (BSX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Vulcano Profile

VULC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Nist5 hashing algorithm. Vulcano’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,050,000 coins. Vulcano’s official Twitter account is @VulcanoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Vulcano is /r/Vulcano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vulcano’s official website is vulcano.io.

Buying and Selling Vulcano

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcano ($VULC) is a Proof-of-Stake and Masternode-based cryptocurrency with a focus on geothermal research and development. Named after the Vulcano island in the Tyrrhenian Sea, a geothermally active area, Vulcano strives to use blockchain and distributed consensus to help contribute to raising funds for the advancement of earth-science based technologies such as geothermal power. With a heavy focus on community, Vulcano strives to become a strong community-based effort to advance scientific research. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vulcano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vulcano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

