Vulkania (VLK) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.37 Million

Vulkania (VLK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 3rd. One Vulkania coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0671 or 0.00000340 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Vulkania has traded 2% lower against the dollar. Vulkania has a total market cap of $1.37 million and $23,307.00 worth of Vulkania was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005065 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 33.7% against the dollar and now trades at $154.13 or 0.00780620 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002431 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001669 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.55 or 0.00838425 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00015596 BTC.
Vulkania Coin Profile
Vulkania’s total supply is 38,767,521 coins and its circulating supply is 20,351,814 coins. Vulkania’s official Twitter account is @VulkaniaApp.
Vulkania Coin Trading
