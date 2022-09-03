Wagerr Market Capitalization Tops $1.55 Million (WGR)

Wagerr (WGR) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. Over the last seven days, Wagerr has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Wagerr has a market cap of $1.55 million and $84.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wagerr coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0072 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Wagerr alerts:

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000093 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000797 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00008961 BTC.

EgoPlatform (EGO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000998 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001552 BTC.

VoltSwap (VOLT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000220 BTC.

About Wagerr

Wagerr (CRYPTO:WGR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 245,126,828 coins and its circulating supply is 216,761,204 coins. Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wagerr’s official message board is news.wagerr.com. The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wagerr’s official website is www.wagerr.com.

Buying and Selling Wagerr

According to CryptoCompare, “Wagerr is a decentralized sportsbook built on blockchain technology. Due to its peer-to-peer structure Wagerr brings trustless sports betting to the whole world while avoiding single hacks, scams and server downtime. Wagerr is able to escrow user stakes, verify results and pay out winners automatically, eliminating the need for third party services which charge higher fees. In Wagerr ets are executed through the use of Application Specific Smart Contracts (ASSC), while a network of Oracle Masternodes update game results and execute smart contracts to facilitate reliable betting and payouts and receive 50% of the bet's fee while doing so. 48% of the fees are destroyed, reducing the total supply of WGR while demand is created by users who buy WGR to gamble with. Anyone can stake 25,000 WGR to run a Masternode and earn a monthly share of the network fees. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wagerr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wagerr using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wagerr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wagerr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.