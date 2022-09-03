Wagerr Price Reaches $0.0070 on Exchanges (WGR)

Wagerr (WGR) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 3rd. Wagerr has a total market cap of $1.52 million and approximately $1,577.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wagerr coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0070 or 0.00000035 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Wagerr has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000093 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000803 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

EgoPlatform (EGO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 32.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001570 BTC.

VoltSwap (VOLT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Wagerr Profile

Wagerr (WGR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 245,718,325 coins and its circulating supply is 216,761,204 coins. Wagerr’s official website is www.wagerr.com. The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wagerr’s official message board is news.wagerr.com. Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wagerr

According to CryptoCompare, “Wagerr is a decentralized sportsbook built on blockchain technology. Due to its peer-to-peer structure Wagerr brings trustless sports betting to the whole world while avoiding single hacks, scams and server downtime. Wagerr is able to escrow user stakes, verify results and pay out winners automatically, eliminating the need for third party services which charge higher fees. In Wagerr ets are executed through the use of Application Specific Smart Contracts (ASSC), while a network of Oracle Masternodes update game results and execute smart contracts to facilitate reliable betting and payouts and receive 50% of the bet's fee while doing so. 48% of the fees are destroyed, reducing the total supply of WGR while demand is created by users who buy WGR to gamble with. Anyone can stake 25,000 WGR to run a Masternode and earn a monthly share of the network fees. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wagerr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wagerr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

